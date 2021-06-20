Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

ROP opened at $449.41 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $466.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

