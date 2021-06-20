Aviva PLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Xilinx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

