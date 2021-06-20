Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Buys 137 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 2.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VCR traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.86. 63,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,389. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.13. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $190.98 and a 52-week high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

