Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,316,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,064. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.93 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.