Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report $159.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $160.67 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $145.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $645.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $646.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $708.71 million, with estimates ranging from $690.04 million to $732.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AX. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $45.10 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.