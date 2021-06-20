B. Riley Begins Coverage on Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

