Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.80. Baidu reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $186.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.76.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

