Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 281,314 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 486.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 281,314 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 919,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,693,000 after buying an additional 112,920 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,320,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 291,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 116,686 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

NYSE:COP opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

