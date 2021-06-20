Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.98 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,864 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

