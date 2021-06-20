Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,716 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after buying an additional 5,384,815 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after buying an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,631,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after buying an additional 199,774 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.92 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $39.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

