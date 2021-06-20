Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,530 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV opened at $195.15 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $198.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.