Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,845 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $23,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.69. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $197.67.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

