Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $25.19 Million Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 842,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,186,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.63% of Construction Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after buying an additional 55,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,305.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 204,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 573.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROAD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $29.06 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.