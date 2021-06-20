Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 69,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 715,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

