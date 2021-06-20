Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 15,608 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.