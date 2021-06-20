Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

VGT stock opened at $384.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $267.46 and a 12 month high of $388.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

