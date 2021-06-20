Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 51 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $331.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $277.13 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

