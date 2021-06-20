Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,340 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 7,143.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $388.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.32. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

