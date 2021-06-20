Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 460 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 478,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,034,000 after buying an additional 85,947 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $207.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.59. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $213.71. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.