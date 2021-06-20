Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.78 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

