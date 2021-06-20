Bank of America Downgrades CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Underperform

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CURI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.