Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $43,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.17. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

