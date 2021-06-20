Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,672 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 50,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $42,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of LVS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.