Bank of Montreal Can Has $47.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1,645.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $47,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 151.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $78.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.78. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

