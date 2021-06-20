Bank of Montreal Can Has $48.39 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of RingCentral worth $48,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.84 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

