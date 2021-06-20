Bank of Montreal Can Has $54.19 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 675,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $54,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

