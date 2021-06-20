Bank of Montreal Can Has $57.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $57,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

