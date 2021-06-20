Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $45,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 133,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 359,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

