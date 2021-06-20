Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $381.24 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $381,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after buying an additional 507,540 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.