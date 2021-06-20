Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $502.57 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $502,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $822.77 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $739.95. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 180.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $840.37.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.