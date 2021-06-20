Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 363,970 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,138,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Sempra Energy worth $416,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.71.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.