Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.53% of McKesson worth $476,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.70. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

