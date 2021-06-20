Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,720 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,310,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $456,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.