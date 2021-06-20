Bao Finance Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $13.13 million and $990,506.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00057283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00130707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00176542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,263.68 or 0.99888764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00824895 BTC.

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

