Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 758.0 days.

Shares of BTDPF opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

