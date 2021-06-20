Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

