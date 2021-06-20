Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 710 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

