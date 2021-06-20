Barrett Asset Management LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

