Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.65 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,459.15 or 0.04123979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $105.06 million and $6.65 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00220675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00035127 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

