Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 139.60 ($1.82). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 176,811 shares changing hands.

BEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

