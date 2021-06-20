Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BDRFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

BDRFY opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

