BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.46.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 224,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

