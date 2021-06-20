Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,100

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 14th. Libertas Partners increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,776.64 ($49.34).
Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 3,369 ($44.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,574.70. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
Featured Article: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.