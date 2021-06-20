Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,100

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 14th. Libertas Partners increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,776.64 ($49.34).

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 3,369 ($44.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,574.70. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

