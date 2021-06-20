Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Benefitfocus worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $6,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

