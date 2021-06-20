Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.00 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

