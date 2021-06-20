Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.71 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002070 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $3.71 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00057357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00176053 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,271.88 or 0.99658757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.00820967 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,611,225 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.