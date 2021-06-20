Bezant (BZNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,830.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $3,830.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.01 or 0.00762721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00044679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00083698 BTC.

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

