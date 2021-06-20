Bibox Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.95 Million (BIX)

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Bibox Token has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bibox Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00024358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.00730498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00043488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00083150 BTC.

Bibox Token Profile

Bibox Token (BIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

