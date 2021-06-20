BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

