Bionic Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bionic has a market capitalization of $16,994.22 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bionic has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bionic alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00200130 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.48 or 0.00623423 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bionic Profile

Bionic is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bionic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bionic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bionic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bionic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.